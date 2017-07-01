As the Great Game moves into its second leg of the Devil’s Triangle, it is opportune to discuss the larger strategic canvas that affects Pakistan.

This would put arguments on Pakistan’s regional and internal security in the correct perspective.



Ever since President Trump’s willingness to lead the Saudi-Israel backed military alliance against his definition of Islamic terrorism, the strategic stability template built over years has suddenly begun to crumble.

Pakistan was given a cold shoulder followed by Saudi-led sanctions against Qatar.

This was not an ‘off the cuff’ impulsive decision but one that was war-gamed in the context of military imperialism (economics of weaponry).

USA is recycling old ideas to create vulnerabilities, play one side against the other and make money.

Dependence and political realism has put questions of conscience to rest.

Ethics, human rights and welfare of the common man are slogans imbedded in munitions of conflict.



It is not the first time that USA is playing vulnerabilities of various Arab countries to jumpstart its industry back home.

In the bargain, USA will be able to eschew hundreds of billions of dollars by selling military hardware that according to President Trump’s admission is ‘the best in the world’.

Soon India, in backdrop of threats from Pakistan and China, will start buying hi-tech weaponry.

KSA and UAE will keep reminding Pakistan that beggars can’t be choosers.



Iraq was destroyed by USA and is being managed with active support of Iran.

The Second Iraq War was premised on exploiting sectarian divides in Middle East.

Weapons of mass destruction as evidenced by Chilcot Report were hogwash (The Nation, “Chilcot: The tip of absolutism”, July 9, 2016).

This policy of sectarian divides is already engulfing Pakistan.

Redoubts are emerging in Afghanistan and spreading.



At one end Takfiris were allowed to group and become ISIS while on the other, the Shia majority that had been at the receiving end during Saddam’s long war against Iran was drafted into power.

Now both groups are fighting against each other, engulfing Syria on the pretext of removing a cruel dictator as if the staunchest allies in Arab Kingdoms, known for the worst human rights records are saints.

The complicated instability punctuated with handshakes and punches gives providence to identify the most traditional enemy of Arabs; Iran.



As the conflict moves into its next level, i.

e.

unleashing of proxies in Afghanistan, all actors being affected are posturing for new positions (The Nation, “Tora Bora, the emerging redoubt”, June 17 2017).

Pakistan is the only loner caught between the rock and deep sea.

This is the Prisoner’s Dilemma.



China is particularly worried about the conflict zone transcending to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It is unsure which way Pakistan will sway.

China’s One Road One Belt initiatives and CPEC are at stake.

Additionally it will provide corridor to militants to create unrest in China.

China wants Afghanistan to be stabilised through reconciliation.

To elicit US support, China wants to revive the US led Quadrilateral Consultative Group comprising Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the US.

In addition, China wants to strengthen it with the trilateral dialogue initiative between Afghanistan, China and Pakistan and contact groups of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

This means creating environments to coopting Afghan Taliban in the Afghan peace process with many advantages.

These are, releasing pressure on USA, peace and united front against ISIS.

In the process, Pakistan’s preoccupation with a two front conflict would be reduced and in due course economic revival facilitated.

With CPEC getting into gear, China will be able to assist Iraq in rehabilitation of its industry and businesses.



But if past is precedence, US strategic objectives may not support a stable Afghanistan.

With Pentagon led policies, USA may just be tempted to have a one last punch at Afghan Taliban.

There are reasons.



First, they do not want Taliban in any power sharing, a notion they rejected in 1996 and after 9/11.

Instability helps USA perch on Pakistan’s western frontiers and also check China and Russia.



Secondly, USA feels that Afghan Taliban stand split and Pakistan can be coerced to stop all types of support to Haqqani Group.

If this happens, then USA would win the lost war and exercise complete control in the Three Asia Pivot.



Thirdly, in the Grande Finale, India could be coopted in Afghanistan to fight radical Islamic terrorism, a policy President Trump vehemently declared during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington.

If so, the Saudi alliance could be used to coerce Pakistan into submission.



Therefore, it is no wonder that to appease India, USA designated Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.

India feels it has a chance to win the Kashmir War through Afghanistan.

Though western analysts like Anatol Lieven agree that India is a potentially disastrous liability for Afghan policy, the answer is straight forward; Afghanistan is the base, Pakistan the target and India the containment front.



Make no mistake and do not allow complacency to prevail.

This is Pakistan’s ‘Long War’.

I recall having told Walter Russell Mead, then a State Department official in 2010, that he and USA needed to revise the Asian Domination Theory and read ‘Forgotten Social Dimension of Strategy’ by Michel Howard.

This war began with the British Afghan policy and will continue unless USA decides to give up on Asian Pivots.



Prime Minister Modi’s visit to USA was meant to remind the USA that India and not China had a role to play in the region.

The meeting of the two ultra-nationalists was aptly described by Vijay Prashad in Aljazeera as ‘The politics of hate and the economy of weapons’.

Modi’s punch line was implications of China’s big connectivity push in Asia.

The push obviously implied China-Pakistan cooperation including Afghanistan.

It is obvious that Modi found some consensus in USA.



India has also exploited the contrasting briefs to President Trump and eagerness in some quarters to punish through sanctions, drone strikes and maybe even boots on ground.

One brief builds the case of Pakistan’s vulnerability of a two front war.

The second by Christine Fair alludes to Pakistan’s India specific fantasies.

Modi has assured USA it can do to Pakistan what China has failed to do with North Korea.

Indeed if India is coopted, it will not be without a nod from Saudi led IMAT, ceremonially led by Pakistan’s retired General Raheel Sharif.



There are telltale signs.

Appearance of ISIS in Northern Afghanistan, occupation of Tora Bora by ISIS and suspicious flights of unmarked aircrafts indicate posturing.



In case the Chinese prevail, Afghanistan could one day return to normalcy? But if notions of Great Game and Asian pivots hold, Pakistan will have to make choices.

But none would be without a cost.

Pakistan will have to look for long term benefits.



As a first step, to test waters, Pakistan has to quit the Saudi-led alliance against Iranian-led terrorism.

There will be an economic cost and a backlash of Saudi proxies in Pakistan.

Parachinar was a warning.

With the experience of counter militancy operations, Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies are capable of fighting back and defeating.



The writer is a political economist and a television anchorperson.



