“Borders are the scars of history”

–Robert Schuman

Middle East has been haunted by the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916, a secret agreement between Mark Sykes of Britain and François Georges-Picot of France, who divided the Ottoman Empire into British and French spheres of influence, with the assent of imperial Russia but later defection of Russia annulled their aspects and it came forth only when it was published by the Bolsheviks.

The Post-World War Anglo-French conspiracy, hatched by the colonials made Arabia into statelets under western prepotency.

It notoriously controverted former promises to the rulers of Mecca, before Arab uprising, what T.

E Lawrence called “revolt in the desert” against the Turks.

The crumpling of Ottoman empire in 1918 was to be split into two axes; north-east, south-west Iraq, rich with oil, Jordan and Palestine were under British control while Syria and Lebanon under the French mandate.

It also paved way for the creation of a Jewish homeland i.

e.

Israel, supported by the British while Palestine would remain under an international administration due to its holy status.

The agreement’s significance still looms large.

This wartime division left a legacy of imperialism in the middle east which is directly relevant to the problems they face today, as these political acts left a noxious residue of resentment and conflict.

