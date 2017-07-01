Some days ago almost 150 people burned to death due to the oil tanker explosion.

Everyone knows about that already.

Many events of Eid were cancelled to pay respects to those who lost their lives.

Political movement was seen and an outcry on social media was observed.



People on social media insisted that the politicians were to be blamed for this.

Those who died were seen to have been hapless individuals fated to live lives where they don’t get the basic necessities.

People called this destitution.

People called it desperation.

People called it a cry for help.



These summations might not be wrong but it is wrong to box everyone who died that ill-fated day as someone desperate.

Before we move on, let’s ensure we understand that this writeup is not insult those who lost their lives.

In fact, this writeup will have little to do with the individuals and more to do with the society at large.

Everyone is included in the society.

The author is included in the society as well.



The incident happened because of greed.

Greed is indeed a distasteful motivation but the reasons for greed vary.

At times, greed is a representation of insatiableness.

Other times, greed is opportunism.

And, sometimes, greed is actually the only way to live.

Those who died that day died because being greedy is being Pakistani.



The country – society – nurtures us, the people, to be greedy.

That’s the only way to survive and prosper in a highly unequal society.

When we are young, we are trained to be greedy and insatiable.

Be it part of our academic achievements, our personal struggles or our relations with family members – more is always better.

We are pushed onto this treadmill of life which is already running fast and then we are expected to match the speed and ideally, go faster.

This, in turn, develops the addiction to have more.

To become better, regardless of the circumstances and opportunity cost.

We, as a society, are groomed to never be satisfied with what we have.

One must always have more.



However, this instinct goes beyond personal grooming.

When we grow older, we learn translate the need for more in our lives.

The biggest piece of meat in a biryani is sought for, the biggest roti from the tandoor is eyes, the tallest boy is gushed at, the prettiest girls are admired, the biggest cars are awed, the shiniest shoes are marveled, the high budgeted movies are preferred over low budgeted independent movies, the highest paid jobs are sought to pay for the most expensive restaurants…and the list goes on.

We see that everyone is going for the bigger piece so it is natural for us to do the same.

The Pakistani society thrives on this exploitation.

The most powerful people are those who have succeeded out of being greedy.

They wanted more and they did so even if it meant being corrupt, disregarding rights or even murdering people.

We see that the system at large demands that we are selfish when standing in line and keeping the queue only means that many others who are not in the line will get their turn earlier.

We understand that being greedy when it comes to taxation makes sense because everyone else is doing it and they are left with more disposable income, so why not be greedy as well? We see that as a community, exploiting a loophole in the system is admired and appreciated and in this thirst to taste some form of adventurism, we give in to being greedy.

After all, at the end of the day, we are all greedy.



This greed never goes away.

I have seen some well-paid Pakistanis hide extra pieces of meat under rice to pay less on a subsidised meal here in Finland.

I have seen them cheat renting companies even though they have good running incomes.

I have seen them exploit the trust based system of the country by getting onto public transport and travelling for free just because no one is checking.

All of this often disturbs me.

The “after all he is a Pakistani” is a sad conclusion to such incidents.



In retrospect though, those who died due to the tanker explosion were no different.

For them, this was an opportunity to exploit a loophole.

I am sure everyone knew the flammability of the oil (after all, many poor use petrol in one form or another).

They knew the risks and somehow presumed that they could be ignored.

They would have done the same had petrol been as cheap as Rs.

2.

It was never about the money, it was more about the vigor of getting the bigger bite of the cake, of exploiting the system more, of being greedy; of simply being Pakistani.



The writer is working as a health economist in a think-tank based in Islamabad.



kureshiwrites@gmail.

com

@makahsan