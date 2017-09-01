There has been a storm in Pakistan because of the new US policy for Afghanistan announced by US President Donald Trump.

The storm was because he came out and said something that had been an open secret for a long time, but which could not be said: that Pakistan was affording safe havens to those who were resisting the US occupation of Afghanistan, even as it aligned itself with the USA in this enterprise.



The Pakistani establishment has long been accused by domestic critics of hunting with the hounds and running with the hares, of using sectarian and extremist groups as guerrilla warriors in Kashmir, all the while claiming that it was fighting terrorists and terrorism.

The USA had gone along with this, but no more.

This duplicity has been called out by the USA.



The USA has been silent for long, and has allowed Pakistan to get away with this duplicity, much as it allowed it to pursue a nuclear programme.

That has proved an unfortunate precedent, for if it allowed that, why is it objecting now to support for ‘good’ terrorists? There have been two major changes in US policy in the region.

First, there is a loose cannon in the White House.

Trump has riled other US allies, so why should Pakistan expect to be any different? Second, the USA has drawn closer to India.

Not only does that mean drawing away from Pakistan, but also choosing India over China in the Asian context.

The USA’s rising crisis with China, both over trade and in the South China Sea, is actually one of the reasons for the USA growing closer to India.

That Pakistan is inevitably going to be thrown into China’s arms may be a price the USA is willing to pay, but it provides another reason why the USA and Pakistan are likely to drift further apart.



One problem for Pakistan is that it might find itself forced to throw itself into the arms of the USA as hard as it did after 9/11.

At that time, the Musharraf regime saw that as an opportunity rather than anything else.

The establishment maintained the policy of duplicity.

It is because of that that some mujahideen groups have targeted security personnel in the War on Terror.

While the establishment insists that the war on militancy is the country’s own war, the mujahideen insist that the Pakistani security forces are fighting the USA’s war.



The militants adduce a number of theological reasons why fighting them is wrong.

As the Pakistan Army bases itself on being an Islamic force, both to motivate its own members to fight, and to justify its right to take over, it rejects these reasons.

However, this brings the military into a double bind.

It gets its recruits from society at large, where those theological arguments have a significant degree of support.

Also, when the argument is theological, there is no telling where people may end up.

If the British Indian Army can produce a Ziaul Haq, what might the Pakistan Army do? So far, it has produced a Pervez Musharraf, but he was commissioned under the Ayub Martial Law.

The present COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, is the first to have been commissioned under the Zia Martial Law, having passed out of Kakul in 1980 (the previous COAS, Gen Raheel Sharif, was commissioned with Zia as COAS, but before he took over, in 1977).



It was bad enough that Trump blamed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, but what added salt to the wound was how much he seemed to rely on India.

However, it should also be seen that the USA does not have a new strategy for Afghanistan, and all the measures being taken, have already been tried before.

They are a troop increase, and allowing India more room in Afghanistan.

Neither has worked before, and there is no hope that they will work again.



Within that context, it is almost as if targeting Pakistan is about preparing a defence for the failure of the new initiative.

When the strategy fails, US officers will be busy saving their careers, and what better way than saying that if only Pakistan had denied terrorists safe havens, the strategy would have worked? The USA has to try again a failed strategy, because the alternative is to concede that the terrorists have won.

The USA sees that as implying that it would mean having to deal with militants resurgent in Afghanistan.



The strategy consists of first beating up on the Taliban (with more US troops and Pakistani cooperation), then talking to them.

The Taliban are unlikely to cooperate.

There is the unknown factor of the Daesh, who may well render Pakistan less relevant to the Afghan situation.

Pakistan’s importance in Afghanistan is because of the ill-defined control it has over the resistance, a control which it denies, and which Trump has now made public.

However, Pakistan does not control Daesh, though the links it had with mujahideen groups would carry over (albeit attenuated) when those groups went over to Daesh.

Daesh’s attraction seems to be its willingness to tackle the sectarian issue, mainly by choosing sectarian targets.



Another sort of targeting is causing worry to Pakistan, whether the USA will engage any targets in Pakistan.

This was the threat held over Pakistan by the Bush Administration, or rather by the Musharraf regime, that the USA would ‘bomb Pakistan back into the Stone Age’ if it did not cooperate.

As then, the ability of the USA alone to do so would be dubious.

The relative powerlessness of the US military is enhanced by it performance in Afghanistan.

However, now it has a local ally in the shape of India, which has become much more aggressive under the BJP.

If one factors in the BJP’s anti-Pakistan impulses, as well as its conflict with China over Doklam (with the easing of the crisis described by experts as temporary), there is a formula for embroilment.

Throw in China’s engagement with North Korea, which is cocking a snook at the USA by missile tests, and the formula becomes one for a World War.

That paradoxically might be Pakistan’s salvation: no one wants to start a nuclear war, especially one that will be a generalized free-for-all.



Once again, the pro-US bent among the policymakers of the Pakistani establishment has shown its futility.

Faithful service has brought only an ignoring of long-cherished policy goals.

There is an underground campaign among the military smearing Pakistan with an Indian brush, just as once this brush was used to smear the PPP.

However, now behind India stands the USA.

Egypt made peace with Israel, and though its military thus lost its main opponent, it did not lose its right to US support for its rule (witness the US support for the Sisi regime).

Just as the Egyptian Army proved the main bulwark against the Islamists the majority of the Egyptian people voted for, the Pakistan Army has been slotted to fight militants.

The establishment is being forced, by the USA itself, to choose between the supposed might of the USA, and the people’s aspirations, which have historically been for its Islamic identity.

Whether such aspirations can be met while remaining within the confines of a nation-state system dominated by the USA, is a question that can no longer be ducked.



The writer is a veteran journalist and founding member as well as executive editor of The Nation.



