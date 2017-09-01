On the evening of 25th May, 1998 a Pakistan International Airline Flight Number 544 took off from Gwadar International Airport with 33 passengers and 5 crew for Karachi when it was hijacked by 3 men, asking the plane to be flown to New Delhi.



It turned out that the 3 men were part of the Balochistan Students Federation and initially identified themselves with Hussain, Anwer and Ghulam Hussain.

However, it was later revealed their names were Shahsawar Baloch, Sabir Baloch and Shabir Baloch.

The hijackers demanded to go to New Delhi because they were opposed to nuclear testing in their native Balochistan and following India’s nuclear tests, wanted the Pakistan government to provide assurance that no nuclear explosion would be carried out in their province.

The pilot, however, made it clear that the plane was short on fuel and would not be able to reach New Delhi and hence they would have to stop over at some place.

According to sources, the pilot was in his senses and his message addressed Hyderabad Airport as Bhuj airport.

His decision led the hijackers to believe that they were in Bhuj, India, as he had heard the hijackers talking about maps of Bhuj.

Ground control was made aware of this and so upon landing, the hijackers were further made to believe they were in India.

After several negotiations, women and children were allowed to leave the aircraft.

By midnight, with the help of SSG and police, the operation was a success and all three hijackers, who had many weapons themselves, were arrested.



There is only so much negotiating and maneuvering that can be done while the aircraft is under siege in mid-air.

Therefore, the best way to put a stop to hijacking is by having high levels of security implemented by qualified and trained personnel, both on the ground and in the air.

–Isaac Yeffet