The media debate on NA-120 Lahore constituency by-election is revolving around Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) versus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

However, another significant development has been took place in this constituency, which might impact future politics of two right-wing political parties as well as the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP).

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to contest election in NA-120 and has withdrawn its support of PTI’s candidate Dr.

Yamin Rashid.

Both parties have also have differences in the administrative sphere of KP province, which are somehow linked with ideological differences.



Jamaat parliamentarians have threatened several times to part ways with the KP coalition government.

Being a coalition government in KP province, the working relationship between the two had a bumpy ride in last four years.

Jamaat had publicised its reservations against KP Chief Minister’s delay to remove Bank of Khyber’s Managing Director.

Its parliamentarians had signaled to quit the KP government over Bank of Kyber rift.

Jamaat also has serious differences with PTI against proposed amendment in the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and reforming madrassas.

PTI wants to institutionalize and reform some matters pertaining to syllabus, accounts, audits or introducing modern languages and technology in religious seminaries.



Initially, both parties remained allies over various issues such as American drone strikes in Pakistan, Pakistan’s role in war on terror, blockade of NATO supplies to Afghanistan, restoration of judiciary, FATA reforms, etc.

Currently, Jamaat’s politics revolves around religion, anti-Americanism and anti-India rhetoric while Tehreek’s focus is corruption and bad governance of the country.



Perhaps the first incident that laid the foundations of political differences between the two parties took place in November 2007.

Imran Khan had visited Punjab University Lahore to meet his fans but was roughed up by the Islami Jamiat Tulaba, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Though, the then Ameer of Jamaat, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, immediately condemned the attack but it had divided the two parties at grassroots level.

Both parties have right-wing leanings, yet over the years their politics have changed dramatically, which created ideological as well as administrative differences between the two.

The growing popularity of PTI had damaged the vote bank of Jamaat; many conservatives, educated and urban, people joined PTI.



Since October 2011 Thereek-e-Insaf has proved itself a national political party influencing public in all parts of the country.

Therefore, it is serious contender for establishing federal government.

It has stopped its rhetoric of anti-Americanism, started calling for solution of all outstanding disputes with India through dialogue, and changed its soft approach to deal terrorists in tribal areas.

The maturity on foreign and security affairs can also be witnessed in PTI leadership’s domestic and foreign TV interviews.



This change in PTI might have created ideological rifts between Tehreek and Jamaat.

Over the years, the Jamaat has maintained its connections with the Muslim Brotherhood and other conservative Islamic organizations in other countries.

Jamaat often protests in Pakistan and hold rallies for such organizations.

In recent years, Jamaat has staged protests against Bangladesh, Egypt, India and Myanmar over hanging of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, overthrew of Muslim Brotherhood and Muslims’ rights in India and Muslims’ respectively.



Gradually, Thereek-e-Insaf has converted itself into center-rightist party by attracting urban educated class against the bad governance and corruption of ruling elite.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami couldn’t create a stronghold in public despite raising the same slogans against the ruling elite as Imran Khan does.

Jamaat has aslo remained reluctant to support PTI against ruling elite during various decisive events, particularly in 2014 and 2016.

This reluctance not only damaged Jamaat’s repute in public but had also created rifts between central leadership of two parties.

Tehreek’s chairman Imran Khan had strongly criticized Jamaat’s Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, which soured relationship of two parties at various levels.



To conclude, it seems clear that both parties are gradually distancing from each other not only administratively but also ideologically.

Tehreek-Jamaat ideals, approaches, leaderships’ behavior are too different.

However, there is only one point of convergence, i.

e.

, non-involvement of Jamaat’s leadership in corruption, which might help both parties to forget their differences in case of future coalition government formation.

However, the chances of their alliance in the upcoming general elections seem bleak.



The writer works for IPRI, a think tank based in Islamabad.



