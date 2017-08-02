“For behind all imperialism is ultimately the imperialistic individual, just as behind all peace is ultimately the peaceful individual.

”

–Irving Babbitt

The prestigious Oxford university where pupil wonder of studying still marks repugnant scars of imperialism.

Oxford is where the rulers of the British empire came for their education; colonial officers and even viceroys but one graduate of this university left a scratch which became a controversy, overshadowing all others.

This man was Cecil Rhoades.

Known to be a hero in his own time but perhaps a desperado in the hindsight of history.

He had the audacity of not just seizing countries but naming one after himself.

Rhoades named his occupation Rhodesia, now known as Zimbabwe.

To pay him tribute the university erected him a statue.



This conquered piece of land belonged to the Matabele tribe under the dominion of King Lobengula.

During the invasion, the British slayed Lobengula’s best warriors.

Their spears had no match for heavy artillery and guns.

Rhoades became immensely wealthy, his power increased.

Later, he moved his operations to South Africa where he poised to monopolise gold mines.

These imperialists striped the place of its wealth in form of gold and diamonds.



This occupation continued for a nearly a century and contributed to the African civil war in 1972.

He was also known as the architect of the apartheid as he advocated to the British governance to marginalise their subjects politically.

Today, he remains an icon for white supremacy.

