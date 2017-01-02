“Mister Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

–President Ronald Reagan in a speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 1987.



The Berlin Wall, when created in 1961, signified the differences between the communist Soviets, and the capitalistic West, including France, Britain, England and the United States, during the Cold War.

It was a symbol of oppression of the people of disunited Germany who were not only split as East and West Germans but could not enjoy basic luxuries.

They were denied access to the opposite side of their country and many were even killed in an attempt to cross the heavily guarded wall.



For many years it remained a point of contention between the Soviets and Americans and it wasn’t until 1989, towards the end of the Cold War, that the wall was taken down and over two million Germans visited West Berlin to celebrate their freedom.

It still remains a precious moment for the Germans who were not only ensured their basic rights but celebrated the unification of their beloved, once powerful, country which had gained a fraction of stability.



It can be argued, in the political arena, that the fall of the Berlin wall signified something more than individualistic freedom.

It paved a way to the establishment of the West and its capitalistic ideologies as dominant.

The US, after the fall of the wall sent military troops to protect the Western Germans from the soviets.

This sort of imperialistic system was validated so much so that we, in the status quo, are living under it as an imposed form of modern government.

