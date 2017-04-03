“The tragedy of Srebrenica will forever haunt the history of the United Nations.

”

–Kofi Anan – 2000

July 11 marks the “Srebrenica Memorial Day” to keep alive the memory of history’s biggest crime against humanity: The Srebrenica Massacre of 1995.

An ethnic cleansing campaign of non-Serb population was initiated by the Bosnian Serbs who had rejected the notion of an independent Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It led to the murder of8000 Muslim Bosnian men and boys, evacuation of thousands of women and elderly and; the rape of many other women and girls in the town of Srebrenica.

Ironically, Srebrenica was declared a UN “Safe Area” in 1993.

However, the Serbian paramilitary units besieged the town in July 1995.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) declared the mass executions as “genocide”.

The then Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Anan, also pronounced the killings as “the worst crime on European soil since the Second World War”.

The incident put a dark stain on humanity and reminds us of how UN failed to protect the rights of an ethnicity.

It is not surprising that injustice and discrimination against human race persist in the 21st Century.

Racism in USA, Burmese killing and Israel-Palestine conflict serve as indicators of a greater need for intervention to preserve morality and prevent human rights violation.

