“Chernobyl is like the war of all wars.



There’s nowhere to hide.

Not underground,

not underwater, not in the air.

”

–Svetlana Alexievich

As soon as it was realised that nuclear energy could fuel the needs of mankind for what seemed like an infinite amount of years to come, research and development started which resulted in accidents like the Chernobyl Disaster of 1986 in Ukraine.

The nuclear power plant exploded as a consequence of inadequately trained personnel and caused the death of over 30 people immediately due to close range exposure and radiation however it was in the longer run when it showed its true effects.

Despite quick evacuation, the life expectancy of the people was reduced by 15 months due to exposure to the radiations, deformities in children and animals remained common and an increase in the number of thyroid cancer patients reported spiked to great heights.



The disaster serves as a symbol of how sensitive all forms of nuclear research can prove to be and that a single minor mistake by individuals could lead to years of suffrage.

Not only is nuclear energy non-renewable but the high cost of building nuclear power plants along with the probability of a large scale disaster happening is great which makes it a risky investment for most countries that would come at the expense of the citizens and the environment due to the waste that is produced which continues to release radiations for years to come.

Though a quick and easy method for the production of power, serious considerations need to be made by governments over the world regarding the potential price they may have to pay with this unpredictable and hard to control form of production.

