“I use emotion for the many and

reserve reason for the few”

–Adolf Hitler

The swastika has a capacious chronicle.

The origins of swastika are commonly associated with Nazi Germany, but long before Adolf Hitler designed the Nazi flag to boost up a sense of ancestral lineage, basically to enhance his thought of social Darwinism or what we call as national conservatism.

Its origins can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilization.

The word loosely translates from Sanskrit meaning ‘wellbeing’, as these languages were meant for a two dimensional space.

One of the explanations is to fathom the ‘fourth state’ which is a state considered beyond rousing, snoozing and dreaming, so the symbol of swastika is that of a four-dimensional cube.

The paradox about Swastika is that it is a very old symbol which is not limited to India but was used by ancient Greeks, Celts and examples can be found from Baltic to the Balkans.



The Nazi use of the Swastika stems in the 19th century, when German academics commenced deciphering old Indian texts and detected parallels between German language and Sanskrit.

They concluded that both group shared similarities and imagined a race of god-like warriors known as Aryans.

It is actually a symbol of peace and love, twisted to meet venal needs.

