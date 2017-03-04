Now they argue over the PSL.

The populace never ceases to surprise.



The dedicated and overly enthusiastic PTIan stand firm with what their leader said; whatever the great Khan says makes perfect sense to them even if it’s oxymoronic or simply bad for the country and its institutions.

Yet again, IK had to voice out things that he really shouldn’t.

The man is now a politician and he should have better things to do rather than blurt out any and everything that comes to his mind.

Of course the dragged and often repeated ’first measure and then speak’ saying doesn’t apply to the mind of the messiah of his few.



IK finds the PSL final in Lahore ridiculous.

He insists that holding it under security does not prove that Pakistan is safe.

This, he continues, would not bring international cricket to Pakistan.

Moreover, he sees it as a brash attempt by the king’s party to gain popularity.

Unfortunately for him and much fortunately for the country at large, his own party biggie, the Chief Minister of KPK, Pervez Khattak, and his brother in arms, the cigar chugging Sheikh Rasheed don’t agree with him.

The two will go watch the match as would most of his fans and followers.

Chances are, that IK too regrets blurting out the useless complaint and now, out of sheer ego, not being able to see the match himself.

He has not been invited by the PCB either.

Which, in retrospect is good.

No one really likes a nag.



The PSL final, if nothing else, is something everyone should be united for.

It is an immensely inportant opportunity to show the world that we are in fact safe enough to hold international events.

The military presence and the security forces parade is a hallmark of security and strength, is it not? That’s what we hope to achieve with our exuberant military parades.

If Pakistan manages to hold an international event even in the aftermath of the terrible week that took away more than a 100 lives, it will send a clear message to the world: do not stop looking towards Pakistan.



As far as the lockdown goes, back in 2012, London too was put into a lockdown in order to ensure safety for the Olympics participants.

The mobilisation of armies to ensure security of the capital was something only seen before during World War II.

The whole capital was rewired with new scanners, biometric ID cards, number-plate and facial-recognition CCTV systems, disease tracking systems, new police control centers and checkpoints as per Guardian.

The eventual event was a success and a remains a pride worthy badge for London.



The PSL final will be the same.

The country, regardless what the pundits want to claim, is getting better in many aspects.

The inflow of investment, the stability and rise of the indexes and the overall healthiness of the economy has been praised by some of the biggest ranking organizations and monitors of the world.

The bloody week in February was a hiccup, albeit an ugly one, but the country has managed to maintain relative peace.

With its blooming middle class, the country is in desperate need for the economic trajectory.

And ensuring safety and proving the same with mega projects such as the CPEC and international events such as PSL are but some of the important ways to do just that.



As a nation, we need to unite to form an impression to those who see, that Pakistan can hold its ground.

Those who complain about the presence of the forces are indulging in wishful thinking, for a Pakistan without a need of the same is one that is somewhere far in the future.

The reality of the situation is that we are suffering from over a decade of constant terrorism activities.

The truth is that we have made many mistakes and created monsters that have turned around to bite us.

It is blatantly obvious that we haven’t done the best we could have to control these enemies.

However, we are doing something now.

We are making efforts and now, coming back, it’s a long and hard road.

And, we will come back.

There is no doubt about that.

However, as we make our way back, the country would need a helping hand.

As people of the nation, it is our sacred duty to have faith in it.

Not the armed forces, not the politicians, not the pundits but actually in the nation itself.

That’s the start.

Beyond it there is hope.



The author is a freelance writer based in Islamabad.



kureshiwrites@gmail.

com

@makahsan