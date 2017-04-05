“There can be no peace in the world so long as a large proportion of the population lack the necessities of life and believe that a change of the political and economic system will make them available.

”

–Lord Boyd Orr – 1949

The debate for population control is gaining more momentum with the world population numbers soaring on the census charts.

According to the United Nations, the world population grew from 7 billion in 2011 and is estimated to be around 7.

5 billion in 2017.

The Population Reference Bureau also reported that the developing countries accounted for 97% of this growth because of the dual effects of the high birth rates and young populations.

Proponents of population control argue that the increase in the number of people on earth is draining world’s resources.

This is true, but is asking people to cut down on reproduction a more viable solution? Is the switch to alternative resources and reduction in global warming not better than investing heavily in population control campaigns? Finally, after two decades, Pakistan has realised the importance of keeping track on the number of its inhabitants.

It is crucial at this stage for the government to use the census to see which areas of the population lack behind in terms of human development.

Currently, it is ranked at number 148 in the Human Development Index indicator out of 188 countries as reported by United Nations Development Programme.

At present, the foremost duty of the government is to utilise resources to ensure that its citizens have at least access to safe drinking water, medical facilities, a good quality education and maternity care.

