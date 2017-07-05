It has been reported in the press that the government has decided to dismantle the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The organisation was created to develop the engineering sector of the country which it has badly failed to do.

With an export target of $1 billion it could only achieve 20% of that mainly because of incompetence.

While the individuals who controlled this body benefitted, there were very limited collective national gains.



EDB was an upgradation of the Experts Advisory Cell (EAC) which was attached with the Ministry of Industries.

It was headed by a very competent Chemical Engineer by the name of Zahid Aziz who was also asked to lead SMEDA.

In the mid-nineties, President Farooq Leghari formed various committees of experts for the development of technology in the country.

He was a very well read individual and understood the importance of this vital sector.

During the deliberations, several recommendations were made, notable amongst them were the formation of IT Development Board, Deregulation of the telecom sector and establishment of an autonomous body for the promotion of this sector called Pakistan Technology Board (PTB).



I personally pursued the formation of PTB.

The ‘Baboos’ as usual were not comfortable with autonomous bodies as they cannot exercise their authority over them.

With my persistent efforts and support of the President, finally a summary was moved to the Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who in principle favoured it.

The Baboos decided to strike back; instead of an autonomous PTB, it was decided to upgrade EAC into EDB attached with the Ministry of Industries.



During the regime of Pervez Musharraf under the guidance of his blue eyed minister, the ministries of industries and production were merged together.

For an effective implementation, a third area called ‘Special Initiatives’ was also added, it was then named the Ministry of Industry, Production and Special Initiatives.

The minister was given a free hand with no monitoring or evaluation, who then recruited his friends to run EDB.

Another organisation called Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) was also created to take over the assets of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) which was also handed over to incompetent favourites who only upgraded their own industries at public expense.



Both these organisations (EDB, TUSDEC) were run by the minister and his close associates.

Public funds were utilised for personal gains.

Frivolous projects were initiated and relief provided to friends.

Even non-engineers were appointed to head the premier engineering body of the country.

When my term ended as Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation in 2005, I applied for the position of CEO of TUSDEC as it was a Lahore based position.

Interviews were held at the SMEDA head office at LDA Plaza.

I was selected for the position but the offer letter was never issued.



In 2007, the position of CEO of EDB was advertised.

As a leading engineer of the country I applied for the job.

To my surprise I was not called for an interview.

When it came to my knowledge that the selection had been made without due process I wrote to the new minister in-charge.

I got a telephone call from the Chairman of the selection Committee to appear for an interview.



As the process was to pacify me, I demanded the reason of my not being shortlisted despite the fact that I met the requirements for the position.

It was clear that a favourite had been selected, the entire process was an exercise in futility.

Shortlisting is where the foul play takes place for most high level positions.

Reasons are never divulged while merit is invariably compromised.



Appointing private sector individuals to head public sector organisations is not a bad idea but it must be on full time basis.

Conflict of interest has to be carefully monitored.

The practice of appointing part time Chairmen and Chief Executives must stop to protect public interest.

During the regime of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Mian Rafiq Saigol headed PIA while Syed Babar Ali ran Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan (FCP).

Both these business leaders gave up their private interests to run these public sector corporations on full time basis.



Disbanding of EDB is not enough.

TUSDEC should also be shut down.

NAB should investigate the appointments in these bodies together with the squandering of funds and the beneficiaries who were at the helm.

There should be scrutiny on the misuse of public resources for personal gains.

Some cases are startling and obvious.

The free hand through special initiatives was disastrous which is typical of our ad-hoc and short sighted decision making.

Spending of public funds calls for close scrutiny and monitoring.

Vested interests have to be kept away.

Part time managers and their friends in high positions cannot be given a free hand.

Public funds are meant for nation not empire building as has been the case in Pakistan.

Operation clean-up has started with EDB and should continue in wider national interests.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has also demand an inquiry into the affairs of EDB while keeping it alive.

Special initiatives have proven to be special favours for the individuals at the helm; NAB has to be called in for investigation.

It is also an opportunity to clean the dirty stables left behind by Pervez Musharraf.

Individuals who have now hopped to other parties to keep the plunder going should be investigated and punished for their misdeeds.



The writer is Ex-Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation.



