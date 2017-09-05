I don’t fear death.

I remember my last meeting

with my father when he told me, You know, tonight when I will be killed, my mother and my father will be waiting for me.

It makes me weepy.

but I don’t think it can happen unless God wants it to happen because so many people have tried to kill me.



–Benazir Bhutto

Upon her return to Pakistan, on the afternoon of 27th December, 2007, Benazir Bhutto gave a speech at a PPP rally held in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat National Bagh, the same place where former Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan had been assassinated.

When leaving in her bulletproof vehicle, she opened the car’s escape hatch and stood up to wave to the surrounding crowds and was attacked.

There had recently been an assassination attempt on Bhutto but she managed to escape that without injury.

However, this one she didn’t.

It is reported that a man who stood within two to three metres of the car, fired three gunshots at her, and detonated a suicide vest packed with ball bearings.

Bhutto was fatally injured; reports differ as to whether she was hit by bullets or by shrapnel from the explosion.

From there Bhutto was rushed to Rawalpindi General Hospital, but was clinically dead on arrival and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

Following the attacks, her husband Asif Ali Zardari did not allow autopsy to be conducted and so her body was transported to Chaklala Air Base from where the event would end in her burial at Ghari Khuda Buksh, her family graveyard.

PPP supporters were enraged and many major cities were put on lock down and daily activities halted for days.

After her death, authorities were confused as to who had carried out the attack.

Some said TTP, some al-Qaeda and some even blamed India and the U.

S, but the main culprit and master mind of the attack is still walking free.

