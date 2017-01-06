‘God has seen your tears and heard your prayers.

Fear not, the child will not die.

’

–Grigori Rasputin

We all enjoy the funky rhythmed song, Rasputin by Boney M, and can’t help but bob our heads along to the beat of the music but the fact that it is based on an actual presumed faith healer is unknown to many people.

Grigori Rasputin was a peasant who looked for spiritual alleviation in every corner of Russia.

He won the heart of the Imperial family that was in rule at the time by allegedly curing the son of Czar Nicholas II and Czarina Alexandra by the name of Alexei.

He was accused of having hypnotic abilities due to the fact that not only was he the only one to be close to the Tsar’s family but could on certain situations sway their opinion to favour his.

His extra marital relations with Czarina have also been referenced by the song to show how he was able to create such an influence over the imperial family during the time.



It was in 1916 when assassination attempts were made by many of the nobles.

They lured Rasputin to the Yusupovsky Palace where they poisoned him with high doses of Cyanide but he seemed to be unaffected so they decided to fire shots at him.

Although hit, he got up to beat one of his assailants after which he escaped from the grounds of the palace which was when he was shot once again.

Horrified by what they were seeing, the nobles bound and threw Rasputin into an ice cold river which finally led to his death.

His story remains to be mysterious and unusually appalling for many over the world.

