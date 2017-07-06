“The die is cast”

–Caesar

Julius Caesar was elected military tribune while supported Gnaeus Pompeius known as Pompey for a generalship.

Both men became friends with Marcus, the wealthiest man in Rome.

Julius Caesar started his military career by defeating warring rival tribes in Spain, thus wining personal allegiance of his troops as a skillful war tactician.

The senate awarded him with a consulship over Rome.

The three man effectively ruled Rome, Caesar as consul, bringing reforms through Crassus’s wealth and Pompey’s soldiers, thus firmly aligning the First Triumvirate among the populace.



As soon as Caesar’s consulship ended, his enemies wanted to prosecute him for his legal imprudence but Caesar left for Gaul for conquest by recognising the wealth to be gained.

Soon he became the sovereign of Gaul by defeating Gallic leader, with all the wealth at his disposal.

Back in Rome, the First Triumvirate was crumbled, Crassus killed in a battle leaving Pompey, the sole military and political power in Rome.

Pompey terminated Caesar’s governorship and ordered him back to Rome as a private citizen, but Caesar returned with his legion and crossed the Rubicon River, border between Rome and Gaul which was considered an act of war.

Pompey fled to Greece where he was defeated by Caesar’s small army.



Rome grew nervous about his increasing power and his popularity among the masses.

Caesar headed toward absolute power, a tyrant which was unacceptable in the democratic Roman Republic because of Rome’s history.

