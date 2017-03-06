“But when I played Woodstock, I’ll never forget that moment looking out over the hundreds of thousands of people, the sea of humanity, seeing all those people united in such a unique way.

It just touched me in a way that I’ll never forget.

”

–Edgar Winter – 1969

Woodstock was the pop culture music event of the decade and arguably to this day the single most profound event in the history of music.

Acts from all around the world met at ‘Max Yasgur‘s’ Farm in Bethel, NY on August 15-18, 1969 for a celebration of peace and music.

What began as a paid event drew so many viewers from across the world that the fences were torn down and it became a free concert open to the public.

500,000 youthful individuals gathered peacefully at Woodstock 1969 creating the largest gathering of human beings in one place in history.

Woodstock 1969 defined an entire generation and its effects on music and American culture can still be felt today.



Woodstock ’69 featured one of the most prolific musical lineups in history, including such icons as JimiHendrix, Janis Joplin, etc.

Fans got a taste of a variety of music styles which came together in perfect harmony.

The crowd at Woodstock in 1969, which reached near a half a million-people sent a message to the world that individuals could come together peacefully to celebrate peace and music.



Such an extravagant event warranted the production of an academy award winning documentary of Woodstock 1969 and a number of popular Woodstock film and album releases.

Hippie is a term that has not diminished in popularity or as a subculture to this day.

The youth of the 1960’s all came together with similar ideals and became the most popular counterculture archetype.

The hippie culture shook the foundation of conformity to its core, reports of attempts to disperse the half a million individuals have been surfacing ever since the event.

Individuals able to organise in that magnitude for a common interest was something that those in power were absolutely terrified of and had every right to be.

Had Woodstock 1969’s focus turned from music to revolution, the world would be an entirely different place today.

