“Islam is our faith, democracy is our

policy, and socialism is our economy.



All power to the people.

”

– Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto – October, 1966

Bhutto was born on July 51927, to a wealthy landowner in Sindh.

He was born at a time when Hindu-Muslim relations were facing ups and downs and Muslims in the subcontinent were voicing their concerns.

Leaders would often meet at the Shahnawaz residence in Bombay, a popular rendezvous point, giving Bhutto the chance to catch a flavour of the politics of the experienced ones.

After completing his schooling in Karachi, he went to US to study at the University of California, Berkeley, graduating with a BA in Political Science.

Subsequently, he went to Oxford and returned with a degree in law and then started off his career as a teacher in Karachi.

While studying during the 1950s, he was inspired by the global shift in politics around the world.

The acceptance of a welfare state by UK, the civil rights movement in US and other national freedom movements, helped shape Bhutto’s stance in politics making him a proponent of socialism, democracy and equal rights for all citizens.

On October, 1958, Bhutto became the Minister in charge of fuel power and natural resources.

In 1963, he was entrusted with the high profile Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was able to develop amiable, strong ties with China and carried out successful negotiations of an oil exploration agreement with USSR in 1961.

Given the support for socialism, Bhutto was later able to form his own party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which was affiliated with the working class of the Sindh, especially the unskilled and semi-skilled sectors of the proletariat.

