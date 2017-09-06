In Punjab, there is no governance, it is a big ‘Mela’ (show). The recent blast on Ferozepur road should be an eye opener. Despite security alert the anti-encroachment drive in old ‘Sabzi Mandi’ was both ill-timed and ill-planned. Members of law enforcement agencies and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) were sitting ducks waiting to be attacked. A similar incident took place on the Mall road earlier this year; lack of governance forces people on the streets, the Police is then called in to control the mob and negotiate dispersal, instead violence ensues, and men in uniform have to face the brunt.

Millions have been spent on advertisements highlighting computerization of land records while the ground reality is that the data does not exist. Billions have been spent on ‘Safe City’ project which was to be completed in November 2016. At the site of the blast there were bare poles without cameras. ‘Saaf Paani’ is another hoax. First nature’s waterways are polluted by the dumping of untreated sewage, then filtration plants are installed for drinking purposes. The life of a filter is about three months before it gets loaded with contaminants, in six months it gets choked, then the plant is abandoned and vandalized. This exercise has been repeated three times before - this year Rs. 25 billion have been budgeted for this purpose. None of the sewage treatment plants are functional. Dirty water is being mixed with clean thereby spreading impurity. ‘Sasti Roti’ scandal is also being investigated for corruption and misuse of public funds.

The 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Plant is another disaster. Its location is mind boggling. Located in the midst of the most fertile land in the country it faces challenges of logistics, pollution and water. 1700 Acres of prime land has been handed over to the Chinese power producers, much beyond their needs. Based on imported coal that will be transported by trains and will then be burnt in the midst of agri-produce, consuming the same water to produce steam, the scheme seems unworkable. Eventually the plant will have to be converted to furnace oil or gas.

According to article 25A of the constitution every child of the aged five years should be in school meeting the requirements of 100% primary coverage. After removal of Zia amendments to the constitution a new time limit was established for August 2015, which has not been met. The position holders of the recently held secondary school examinations were very vocal about the educational needs of the province. The children stole the ‘Mela’ by their demands while the ministers helplessly looked around.

In the ‘Mela’ that engulfs the province the plight of the police is painful. Finally on the direction of the Lahore High Court (LHC) a permanent Inspector General (IG) has been appointed to lead the force. The morale of the men in uniform is very low. Rules, regulations and SOPs are overruled by the whims of the rulers. The IG has no say in matters of transfers and promotions. In 1971 police went on strike for political interference, it may happen again if this ‘Mela’ continues.

There can be no governance without merit. Rules, regulations and SOPs have to be followed. Loyalty should be to the institution, not to the individual. Focus should be on nation building not empire building. The ‘Mela’ that started with partyless elections in 1985 has gone too far. While the masses continue to suffer, their so called elected representatives flourish.

The ‘Chiniot-Rajoa Mela’ was another big show. The Prime Minister, Chief Minister got together with a retired nuclear scientist to announce a big mining discovery of iron ore together with copper and gold. It was presented as a game changer. Punjab Mining Company (PMC) took credit for the bonanza. As a metallurgist I have been involved with the development of the Chiniot Iron deposits for over a decade. I do not know where the copper and gold came from and how it was projected as a major find of the ‘Sharif Mela’.

Free media has played both a positive and negative role in the current political scenario. It is believed that we live in both, an information and disinformation age, as both point of views can be freely presented; while one covers, the other uncovers the truth. There are massive cover ups and deliberate attempts to confuse the public.

The city of Lahore is known for its spirit called “Zinda Dillan-e-Lahore’. Two festivals are very popular here. Basant, the festival of kite flying is celebrated to welcome spring and ‘Mela Chiraghan’ (festival of lights) is held every year at the shrine of Sufi poet and Saint Shah Hussain (1538-1599).

Devotees pour in from all corners of the country. After three days of music, ‘Dhamal’ and lights the festivities come to an end, the faithful return but the government of the province continues with the ‘Mela’ – only the venue changes. The city and the province face serious challenges of governance while the ‘Mela’ goes on. At least the participants of ‘Mela Chiraghan’ are willing participants while no one wants to be a part of this ‘Sarkari Mela’ in Punjab.