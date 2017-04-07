Food insecurity scarcity is a challenging issue especially for third world countries.

Inefficient government policies, unexpected climatic changes due to global warming, population imbalance and many other reasons account for the disproportionate distribution and supply of food.

To encourage researchers and policy-makers to come up with innovations and technologies that can increase the production and supply of food across the world, “World Food Prize” is awarded annually, on or near the World Food Day on October 16.

People from across the world can send in nominations as the major selection criteria is to have done any sort of a work that exhibits “demonstrable increase in the quantity, quality or availability of, or access to, food for a substantial number of people”.

Conceived by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Norman Borlaug, the prize was first awarded in 1987 to Professor M SSwaminathan of India, for contributing to India’s Green Revolution by the introduction of high-yielding wheat and rice varieties.

Other recipients of the prize include citizens from United States, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Denmark.

The prize is awarded for up to $10,000 and is funded by notable charities and organisations around the globe.

In Pakistan, 6 out of 10 Pakistanis do not have access to sufficient food supply as reported by the World Food Programme.

Almost half of the women and children under five years of age are malnourished.

It is shameful that to know that some people in our country do not have access to or the income to buy a decent meal.

It’s about time that government and political parties realize that slogans like “roti, kapra aur makan” are of no benefit if they cannot reduce the numbers of those suffering from food insecurity.



“We are dealing with two opposing forces, the scientific power of food production and the biologic power of human reproduction.

”–Norman Borlaug – 1970