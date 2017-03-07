“I grew up during the Cold War, when everything seemed very tenuous.

For many years, right up until the fall of the Berlin Wall, I had vivid nightmares of nuclear apocalypse.

”

–Justin Cronin – 2004

After World War II, the United States of America and the Soviet Union were the two major powers left unsettled.

They not only had military differences but also were ideologically different from each other, which was the major problem why they had such rigid relations.

USA was known to be a democratic state while the Soviet Union was a Communist state.

Both super powers were constantly implicating their influence on smaller countries with similar ideologies.

During this ongoing cold war an issue named as ‘Cuban Missile Crisis’, which brought the world on the edge to a following nuclear war.



During the Cuban Missile Crisis, leaders of the US and the Soviet Union engaged in a tense, 13-day political and military standoff in October 1962 over the installation of nuclear-armed Soviet missiles on Cuba, just 90 miles from U.

S.

shores.

In a TV address on October 22, 1962, President John Kennedy notified Americans about the presence of the missiles, explained his decision to enact a naval blockade around Cuba and made it clear the US was prepared to use military force if necessary to neutralise this perceived threat to national security.

Following this news, many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

However, disaster was avoided when the US agreed to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s offer to remove the Cuban missiles in exchange for the US promising not to invade Cuba.

Kennedy also secretly agreed to remove US missiles from Turkey.

