Humans are classified by anthropologists as Homo sapiens, which in Latin means ‘wise or thinking man’.

But a section of the Pakistani nation appears to have evolved on a separate track, where life is ruled not by ‘thinking’ or ‘wisdom’, but by blind, unrelenting subservience to personalities.

This subservience is cultish in nature, where reason and logic is blocked and devoured by self-service, gullibility and blind devotion.

This part of humanity does not deserve to be reckoned as Homo sapiens for it has knowingly reverted to its primeval self.

A sizeable part of this group is educated, with academic degrees and diplomas by the dozen.

Their exposure to learning (had it been research based) should have taught them to look for the truth, to explore behind facades and then to have the moral courage to speak about what they had discovered.

Regretfully much of their knowledge was acquired through means far removed from genuine curiosity to search, find, reason, sift and imbibe.

They therefore developed mindsets, which prohibited change or perhaps the admission that they could be wrong – in this case, wrong in their choice of political devotion to a person, who could perhaps one day face charges of high treason.



I have often hinted at a nexus between our disqualified Prime Minister and the enemies of Pakistan.

I have lost a few friends (who belong to the aberrant group mentioned earlier) in the process, but I have been rewarded by a much larger number of people, who proved that they were indeed part of a species that could ‘think’.



No patriotic Pakistani can deny the notion that a ‘brotherly’ relationship with India is a figment of naïve minds disconnected with reality for at best, we could with astute diplomacy arrive at a working relationship overshadowed by the possibility of a ‘chanakyan’ dagger stroke in the back.

It is also an undeniable fact that raised Indian concerns on any development in Pakistan is bound to be a good thing for us.

We have seen this happening time and again.

It is manifested in how the Army, which is our strongest and most reliable institution continues to be targeted.

It was manifested when Pakistan and China forged a lasting relationship and later when CPEC became a game changer reality.



It was perhaps the realisation that giant strides in defensive and offensive capability had obliterated the option of an armed conflict with Pakistan, which motivated the Indians to reread the Arthashastra and attack us from within.

This could only done by effectively weakening national decision making and gradually gaining control over decision makers.

They appear to have found the right combination of corruption, greed and lust for power, to achieve their objectives.

If the foregoing notion is untrue, then why should they raise such a storm at Mr.

Nawaz Sharif’s removal and go to the extent of seeking US pressure on the issue.

Or for that matter, why should they expose their unholy nexus with the Sharif Family through an impromptu visit by Mr.

Modi to Jaati Umra (the ex PM’s palatial estate in Lahore) in 2015, followed by another by Mr.

Jindal, which included a one on one stroll through the secluded lawns of the Murree Governor’s House away from eaves droppers.

What was conveyed and what was assured in return during this tryst, will perhaps remain a secret.



The Dawn Leaks, which synched perfectly with the Indian exterior manoeuvre, force multiplying its effects and the enigmatic silence over the Kulbushan affair, all served to reinforce the perception that Mr.

Nawaz Sharif had indeed become a pliable part of the Indo-US nexus to destabilise Pakistan and turn it into a client state.

It became apparent that India had a heavy investment in the ex PM, a fact substantiated by the Indian analyst Maroof Raza, who in response to a comment as to why should India be concerned with what was happening to the Pakistani Head of Executive, spontaneously shouted (while on air) “because we have invested in Nawaz Sharif”.



In the face of such overwhelming evidence, what is now left for all patriotic Pakistanis to do is to ‘connect the dots’.

I hope we can do this for the future of Pakistan depends on how we play this game.



The writer is a freelance columnist.

