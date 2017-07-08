“Don’t tell me violence doesn’t solve anything.

Look at Carthage”

–Robert A.

Heinlein

After the tumble of Phoenician city of Tyre to Alexander the Great, Phoenicians fled to Carthage.

These people established Carthage as the new center of trade where it grew from a small port to the wealthiest and most influential city in the Mediterranean.

It had a dominant navy, a mercenary militia and, through tariffs and trade, enough wealth to do as it preferred.

With a treaty with Rome, it barred Roman commerce in the Mediterranean as Rome had no navy, was able to easily coerce the treaty.

This expansion brought Carthage into direct conflict with Rome.

When Carthage invaded Sicily, Rome responded, though they had no navy nor experience of fighting on the sea, Rome started building ships.

The First Punic War had commenced.

After initial skirmish, Rome won a series of battles and finally defeated Carthage which was forced to cede Sicily to Rome and make financial reparations.

Later, the great Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca laid siege to a Roman allied city and occupied it, Romans objected and demanded Hannibal’s surrender but Carthaginian senate refused to comply and so began the Second Punic War, battled in northern Italy as Hannibal marched his troops from Spain to Italy over the alps but, lacking sufficient troops and supplies, could not build on his successes and Carthage lost.

The Punic Wars provided Rome with training, specialization in land warfare, sturdy navy, and substantial wealth.

