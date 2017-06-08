“Surgeons can cut out everything

except cause.

”

–Herbert M.

Shelton – 1996

Humanity’s oldest form of surgery is also one of its most gruesome.

This medical practice has been known to date as far back as 7,000 years ago wherein civilisations around the world engaged in trepanation—the practice of drilling or cutting holes in the skull as a means of curing illnesses.

Researchers can only speculate on how or why this grisly form of brain surgery first developed.

A common theory holds that it may have been some form of tribal ritual or even a method for releasing evil spirits believed to possess the sick and mentally ill.

The procedure was known to ‘extract madness’.

Still others argue that it was a more conventional surgery used to treat epilepsy, headaches, abscesses and blood clots.

Trepanned skulls found in Peru hint that it was also a common emergency treatment for cleaning out bone fragments left behind by skull fractures.

Surprisingly enough, evidence shows that many of the patients actually survived the surgery.

