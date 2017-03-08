“The budget is the skeleton

of the state, stripped of all misleading ideologies”

–J.

Schumpeter, Economist, 1954.



If the above statement is true, just one look at the Pakistani budget shows that we are a security obsessed state.

This not only means that the spending is being directed into physical security, but into salaries and support for the military as well.

This is all very well, after all an army that protects has to be well fed and well clothed.

But why have these massive amounts of money never resulted in peace, in us solving the problem of security and moving beyond such allocations? Maybe we aren’t supposed to.

Once a national group is given such large allocations, and is uncritically accepted, the allocation funds their ideology, which funds their budget allocations.

The national ideology is what’re the military says it is.

