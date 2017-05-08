“In the sweetness of friendship let there

be laughter, and sharing of pleasures.

For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.

”

–Kahlil Jibran – 1883-1931

Funny, though it may be, it is real.

The World Laughter Day actually takes place! Created by Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the world wide Laughter Yoga Movement in India, in 1988, the day is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of May.

Dr Kataria was inspired by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that a person’s facial expressions can have an effect on their emotion.

Laughter is one such powerful emotion and a beautiful feeling that many of us take for granted.

We tell others to stay happy all the time or show them how to crack a joke so the next time they meet you, they are as happy as you! What we fail to realise is that this emotion is not a part of the life of many individuals as it is not a simple task for these people to even smile through a stressful day.

Some of us are facing way too many troubles and trifles that we are not able to take out time even for ourselves when we are alone.

We are caught up in a web of thinking so we forget to laugh hard and laugh often.

Therefore, the happy individuals must distribute their fits of laughter to those who are unable to smile through their tears.

They need to do something bigger, for a larger number of people.

Of course, even the happiest of the happy people have problems greater than we can imagine but they also have the key to a good laughter, no matter what situation.

Hence, the purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the benefits of laughter and to make others happy for a peaceful living.

It can be in the form of free social clubs where people can get free food and enjoy music for the day, or it can simply be done by showing up with gifts to someone whom you know is having a hard time.

So cheer up and spread the love!