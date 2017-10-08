People never lie so much as after a hunt,

during a war or before an election.



–Otto von Bismarck

In the 2013 general elections of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s PTI rose as a strong political opponent of the Sharifs in the race to win the elections.

Only two years prior, Khan had addressed one of the largest crowds in Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore and had gathered the support of the more urban upper middle and upper classes whilst support of the common man was for N-League especially in Punjab which has the majority of seats.

PPP, having led an unprecedented corrupt government in the past five years, suffered in the elections and lost its seats out to the N-League mostly, so PML-N emerged as a leader.

In the days leading up to the election, PTI’s Imran Khan and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif became more opposed to each other and more vocal about their criticisms of each other.

On the day of the elections, many areas reported rigging in favour of PML-N and protests followed.

However, PML-N won the elections with a major vote and thus Mian Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister for an unprecedented third time.

The 2013 elections received a voter turnout of over 55% which showed an increase in participation.

