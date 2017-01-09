“I stay out of politics because if I begin thinking too much about politics, I’ll probably.

.

.

drop writing children’s books and become a political cartoonist again.

”

–Dr Seuss

Theodore Seuss Geisel, or better known by him pen name Dr Seuss, was an iconic figure in the 19th century who was famous for making comics for children.

The fact that he worked for the United States government for the propagation of US agenda including the condemnation of racism of the Jewish and African Americans in their home country as well as the capture and defeat of the fascist Nazi leader during the World War II is unknown to many all over the world.



It wasn’t until 1943 when Dr Seuss joined the army as a captain and became a part of the Animation Department to create films that depicted what a post war peaceful Europe would look like.

His political background is even reflected in his books, like Yertle the Turtle in which the protagonist in the story makes a relentless effort to rise above all objects on earth at the expense of his fellow turtles.

His work displayed his great support for the Roosevelt administration and his way of handling the war.

It seems peculiar, to the masses, for such an exemplary illustrator for children to be involved in political campaigns especially during the harsh times of the World War II but only reflects on his multi-faceted capabilities.

