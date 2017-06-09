“All conflict can be traced back to someone’s feelings getting hurt, don’t you think?”

–Liane Moriarty – 2017

The Football War also known as the 100 Hour War, was a brief war fought between El Salvador and Honduras in 1969.

Existing political tensions between the two countries coincided with rioting during a 1970 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

There was fighting between fans at the first game in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, which Honduras won 1-0.

The second game, which was won 3-0 by El Salvador, was followed by even greater violence.

A play-off match took place in Mexico City on June 26 1969.

El Salvador won the decisive third game 3-2.

That same day, El Salvador dissolved all diplomatic ties with Honduras.



The war began on 14 July 1969, when the Salvadoran military launched an attack against Honduras.

The Organisation of American States (OAS) negotiated a cease-fire on the night of July 18 which took full effect on July20.

Salvadoran troops were withdrawn in early August.



Despite a formal peace treaty and more than 40 years having passed, the dispute remains active.

