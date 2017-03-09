Almost a hundred days after the start of the Panama Leaks investigation, we are now waiting for the Supreme Court to issue their decision.

The decision that is being awaited with bated breath all across the length and breadth of this nation, will change the destiny of this impoverished, undereducated, and undernourished populace.

Whether the judges do what is right is the zillion dollar question.



Let’s try to understand how we got here.

That a military ruler, who was neither a man nor a servant of Allah, but a devils incarnate, left behind his burnt ashes for the two Sharif Brothers to rule, nay, ruin Pakistan, and boy how they went about their task with a vengeance.

The loot and plunder by them and their cohorts over almost three decades has brought Pakistan to its economic knees.

The nation is now so burdened with loans that to think of revival is a wish too far away to even be a dream.



Three times the seat of Prime Minister, five-time Chief Minister of Punjab for the younger of the two Sharifs, and they have nothing to show for their rule, rather misrule, except for poverty, lawlessness and a population which has written off all their dreams of a life of sanity.



But then, only Zia is not to be held responsible but also the erstwhile establishment of this country.

They have repeatedly maneuvered the results of the elections to bring about the rule of the Sharifs, twice giving him a two-thirds majority, so that he would have none to check his shenanigans.

They can loot and plunder with impunity, can buy, cajole, threaten and browbeat all those who would stand in their way; this would give them their own freedom to loot without fear or favour.



The elder brother is a ‘meethi churee’ (sweet knife) in public, but the younger brother has not stopped wagging his finger at all and sundry and he went a few thousand steps beyond.

Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that Punjab is being ruled as a mafia fiefdom by Shahbaz? The stories or facts are too many to jot them down into an article, but just the mention of ‘the Model Town massacre’ should convey the scale of his cunning.

Is it not a fact that militant and terrorist groups are not only under the patronage and protection of the Sharif’s in Punjab, but also serve as their lightning rod against their opponents, be they be business or political rivals?

Pakistan today stands at the edge of a precipice.

The fate of its citizens rests in the pens of the Supreme Court Judges who are hearing the Panama case and are about to give their decision.

It is the right time for us to remind these judges as to what the reality is.

Nawaz Sharif has changed his story thrice in three speeches.

All those documents that he so shamelessly alluded to in his speech to the Parliament have disappeared in thin air.

In their place we have the Qatari letters.

Each and every evidence presented by his side contradicts other presentations.

That two young school-goingboys accumulated enough wealth to buy flats worth thousands of millions of rupees in London, England is putting Steve Jobs to shame.

There is no trail of how these monies were made available to them, as Mian Sahib’s tax returns nullify any legitimate source, thus the burden comes back on the father of the these children.



Is it not true that Mian Sahib, having taken oath to his office, continues to be under oath even now, thus the old maxim “when you lie under oath, you go to jail”.

Nawaz has been caught between his words and the truth.

The multiple layers of lies has made the whole nation ashamed at the kind of person leading them as their Prime Minister, yet he has no shame and neither does his younger brother.

As we all know they are the creations of the establishment and now they have become so big and ruthless that those who created the ghosts are running to the caves the moment the two brothers look at them.



Thus cometh the hour! The genie that is the mafia house of Sharif, has to be crushed once and for all and no one is better suited to do this service than the court hearing the Panama case.

The pathological lies of these two brothers, their borderline treasonous activities towards the state of Pakistan, whose one example was the “Dawn leaks”, their merciless loot of the state’s exchequer and a nefarious intent to weaken the state’s moral courage, deserves no mercy.

As so aptly put by Sheikh Rasheed in his concluding remarks in the Supreme Court, “that while we all have to answer to you in this case, you my Lords have to answer to Allah “ for your decision.



The writer is a freelance columnist.

