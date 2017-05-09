Recent assertions of the former head of India’s external spy agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) came with no surprise.

No doubt, India has been discomfited in Kashmir.

Hurriyat is unified and Kashmiri youth is more intent today.

What should boggle one, however, is the rationale; while Indian chief A.

S.

Daulat regards today’s Kashmir state of affairs ‘scarier’ and ‘hopeless,’ he was not citing the use of pellet guns, violation of Geneva Conventions by sniping ambulance and scores of other heinous humanitarian infringements by Indian occupation forces.

Ironically, the situation is uncontrollable because ‘young Kashmiri minds have gone out of control’ and India can manipulate them no longer.

To put Indian mentality in further context, one can also refer to Yashwant Sinha’s report wherein he, as well, savvy the causes of 2nd Intifada but on limited yardsticks, mostly favouring India.

Nevertheless, the bright side is: Indian hawks are now also in favour of dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir without any pre-conditions as it was agreed in Simla Agreement.



What India is realising today, that dialogue is the better solution; Pakistan has been disseminating since the last 25 years.

During this period, Pakistan successfully internationalised the Kashmir dispute.

It allowed as well as facilitated the local and international press, including Indian media, to cover the ongoing condition on the Pakistani side of Line of Control (LoC).

In a similar manner, Pakistan also placed Kashmir dispute before a number of international organisations, such as Non Aligned Movement (NAM), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) etc.

In addition to on-ground efforts, Pakistan has also been sending versatile delegations, consisting of parliamentarians, thinkers, analysts and journalists to the international community.

Pakistan government has been of the opinion that it was India’s rational leadership of that time that took the case of the Kashmir to the UN under the article 35 of its Charter on January 1, 1948.

Later on, the Simla Agreement, the Lahore Declaration, Agra Summit and the peace process following the 12th SAARC Summit; all bear struggle by Pakistan as well as India to initiate a bilateral discussion on the issue, reiterating Kashmir resolution time and again.

The same should have been carried on until the closure of the conflict.



Now, India tried to militarily subdue the aspirations of Kashmiris; but, the only way forward to quench the thirst of Kashmiris’ self-determination right is dialogues, as it has already agreed by the Indians now.

A Pakistani dove has a solution for it.

In this regards, collaborative approach can be utilised to manage the Kashmir dispute.

Dr.

Syed Shahid Hussain Bukhari in his article entitled, “Managing Kashmir Conflict: A Collaborative Approach” comprehends that, to operationalise the collaborative approach, the foremost step is the recognition of Kashmir dispute as a mutual trouble by India.

It has been India’s persistent stubbornness that had been depriving Kahmiris from socio-economic development.

What could help in this is the establishment of a loose confederation of Jammu and Kashmir territories with maximum possible decentralisation.

Such a central government should be managed by Council of Common Interest (CCI) of both countries, with Kashmiri representatives from both sides as an essential element.

Another important initiative should be the revival of people to people contact.

Both sides could use biometric verification system to avoid any untoward incidents, if they want.

This would resurrect the hopes of self-determination of Kashmiri youth that are not even afraid to die today in their fight against Indian consistent brutalities.

Lastly, according to Amit Ray, “The formula of life is simple.

It is the formula of giving - giving courage, attention, peace, love and comfort to yourself and the society.

Non-violence … requires courage – courage to love the beauty of life, beauty of humanity and the beauty of the world.

”

The writer is a researcher at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Islamabad.



adeelmukhtar.

ipri@gmail.

com