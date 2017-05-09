“It’s a universal law – intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education.

An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility.

”

–Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn – 1918-2008

The growing sentiment of hatred against Muslims since 9/11 has made life difficult for them in Europe and USA.

In many incidents, Muslim mosques have been set ablaze and damaged in the US.

In 2016, a Muslim man was beaten in a parking lot and the perpetrator was charged with a hate crime.

Nathan Lean, an American author, believes that the perpetrators behind the prejudice against Muslims are part of an “Islamophobia Industry”, which operates on an extensive level in the US.

Stop Islamisation of America (SIOA), also known as the American Freedom Defence Initiative, officially began its work in 2010 through controversial “Islamophobic” campaigns.

It has been described as an extremist and an anti-Muslim hate group.

In 2012, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation decided to counter Islamophobia by launching a TV channel.

In Asia, the Indian film industry reflected the plight of Muslims which have been regressed by the right-wing hinds such as in the movie My Name is Khan.

The mounting hysteria amongst nations against Muslims was put eloquently into words by Former President of U.

S.

Mr.

Obama, who said that terrorist organisations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda have distorted Islam for barbarism and death.

They kill Muslims; there is no religious rationale in Islam to justify it.

We do not want to lump these murderers into the billion Muslims residing all over the world, who are peaceful and responsible.

If we start calling these organisations Islamic terrorists, our allies perceive it as Islam is a terrorist, and they would withdraw their support.

No religion in the world advocates violence and killing.

It is only the ignorant who use religion as a tool to stir up anger, subjection, hostility and bloodshed.

