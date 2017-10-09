Nuclear power plants must be prepared to withstand everything from earthquakes to tsunamis, from fires to floods to acts of terrorism. – Ban Ki Moon

The twentieth century gave the world some truly marvellous inventions and one of them is nuclear power. It was a game-changer, a weapon of mass annihilation yet a power source that didn’t pollute and was practically unlimited. It’s difficult to ignore though that nuclear power is a two-edged sword because this same energy source has the potential to change the planet overnight by making the most destructive weapons to exist in history. These weapons have the capacity to render whole regions radioactive and uninhabitable for generations to come, much like as seen in the accident at Chernobyl in Ukraine. However, it cannot be denied that nuclear power has had a positive impact in the sense that it has stopped a third world war from occurring due to a fear of mutually assured destruction. When operated safely, it creates cost-efficient energy to keep entire cities powered and lit. Let’s just hope the world continues to handle it maturely and safely into the next decades and centuries.