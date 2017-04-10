“American professional athletes are bilingual; they speak English and profanity.

”

–Gordie Howe – 1975

The history of hockey can be traced back to Ancient Greece, in 600 BC, when people used to play with a “horn-like” stick and a ball.

In Egypt, a rudimentary form of the game was played some 4000 years ago while in Ethiopia, it was played in around 1000 BC.

Records from museums show that “stick and ball” games were played by the Romans as well, however, no formal concept of playing sports existed at that time.

It was only in the 19th Century that various fields of sports began to specialise with the formation of regulatory organisations; and national and international teams of players.

Thereof, a plethora of various types of hockey began to emerge such as brandy, ice hockey, roller hockey, sledge hockey, street hockey and finally the most popular and contemporary form of “field hockey”.

The concept of the modern field hockey began in England in the mid-18th century and the first club was founded at Blackheath in 1849 in South-East London.

At present, it is widely played in Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa; and is the national sport of Pakistan.

It was also India’s national sport up until the declaration by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in August 2012 that India has no national sport.

Pakistan established its Hockey Federation in 1948 which administers the men’s field hockey team.

It has maintained the record for having the best overall performance in the Cup history and has won four World Cups to date.

It competed against its popular rival country India in twenty tournaments, winning thirteen of them.

It also boasts a record of winning the first three championships of Hockey Asia Cup in 1982, 1985 and 1989 against India in a row.

