The US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met for the first time at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 6 and 7, to discuss vital issues mutually facing by the two powerful countries and issues of global concerns to each other.

President Xi said there is “there are a thousand reasons to make the China-US relationship work, and no reason to break it.

” The summit considered to be pioneer meeting resetting the tone of US-China relations in the new era.



The event was overshadowed by US Tomahawk missile strikes in Syria.

The US action was the result of the use of chemical attack on rebels by Syrian forces in the rebel held town of Khan Sheikhoun, which killed over 70 people and wounded scores of others, most of whom were civilians.



Syrian refugees’ crisis deepened in Europe over the lack of humanitarian approach and security concerns of protecting Europe from terrorist activities.

But just one incident could not damage the long course of US-China relations and they have the capacity to deal with such crisis.



Both the US and China differ on their approach to resolve the internal strife in Syria.

China is not opting for the military solution to the crisis.

China condemned the use of chemicals in war in Syria, but at the same time, China’s seeks a political solution and not a military solution, as told by the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying.



President Xi was not ready to hear about missiles launch by American forces in Syria.

For the Trump’s presidency, this was the biggest military action abroad after his coming into office in January.

One has to see how differing approaches offered by the US and China could work out in Syria.



The North Korean missile crisis was the other issue that drew the attention of the two leaders at the summit meeting.

It looks now that both countries positions on North Korean missile provocations might face some tough stance from each other.

China and US are differed in their policy responses on North Korea.



The Pyongyang regime has nuclear weapons and it is planning to test the six nuclear test anytime soon.

Days ahead of President Xi’s meeting with his US counterpart, the former gave the indication that it would plan action against North Korea unilaterally if China did not cooperate with America.

There are certain difficulties for the United States to launch a unilateral military preemptive strike on North Korea.



Emotions and Trump’s business-military approach in haste is not likely to achieve the desired results in North Korea.

A US strike would not resolve the issue but further complicate the issue.

The purpose of the possible US strike on North Korea would be to get at its nuclear and missiles program and to change the Kim Jong-un-regime.



North Korea could react to attack South Korea and Japan, two close US allies in the Pacific.

America is also on its target list.

These threats have been long repeated by Pyongyang.

The matter is, therefore, too sensitive and could produce horrible results.

Apart from China, without consultation with leaders sitting in capitals in South Korea and Japan, any action could complicate the issue.

President Trump’s announcement has frightened both Seoul and Tokyo too.



A unilateral preemptive approach to the North Korean issue needs to be re-thought by President Trump.

To address the North Korean issue, the stalled Six-Party Talks process must be revived at all costs.

It looks that President Trump has a pretty bad and militarily ill approach toward North Korea but China alone cannot influence the US possible action on North Korea.

Nevertheless, the meticulously orchestrated Trump-Xi summit could produce fruitful results.



Despite concerns, the relationship between China and the United States has moved in many directions and expanded mutual ties.

China is now the largest trading partner of the United States.

Last year, two-way trade reached US$ 519.

6 billion.

More investment by Chinese companies in the US creating jobs for the American could reverse Trump’s negative impression of China’s trade with the United States.



Chinese infrastructural investment could do a lot to set aside President Trump’s trade criticism of China.

President Xi Jinping called on China and the United States to bring the two peoples more benefits as the world’s two biggest economies develop ties.



Stable Sino-American ties would be in the interest of the Trump presidency.

Both leaders will meet again.

The visit by President Trump to China, sometime later this year, would guarantee the stability of relations between two big powers.

Although the Trump-Xi summit did not achieve a milestone, they have expressed the desire to continue and the relationship.



The writer is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

He writes on East Asian affairs.

