“Legitimacy is the elixir of political power.

”

–Fareed Zakaria

In the Second World War, the German army terminated the French side by its irresistible tanks divvying the French into two.

To deal with this fiasco, a patriotic hero from the First World War was cherry-picked and power handed to him; Marshal Petain.

Conversely, his authority and legitimacy was not acknowledged by every part of the army and was ultimately challenged, especially by General De Gaulle, who refused to surrender and capitulate to the invading Germans.

So the pivotal question aroused of legitimacy with General Petain or mutiny with General De Gaulle.

Ultimately, the majority of the army followed the marshal out of loyalty.



Imperial Japan found itself in similar circumstances when its head of the government fell sick and died, who had conserved the country into a united nation for a long duration and balanced power with an iron fist in a velvet glove.

He left an adolescent son, too young to govern and unable to prevent political manoeuvring.

This turning of event instigated vacuum for a bitter power struggle between a public administrator and politically opportunist, Mitsunari, not much liked.

He presented continuity of power and legitimacy by becoming guardian to the heir while the opponent to established power, Ieyasu represented charisma and competence.

Both the sides found themselves in an exhausting battle, in order to decide the fate of Japan.

It was not until a young commander under Mitsunari, attacked his allies and decisively turned the odds.

Due to this episode, Japan experienced peace and stability for 200 years until the World War.

