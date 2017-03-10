“All in all, it was, all just bricks in the wall.

”

–Pink Floyd – 1982

From 1961 to 1989, a wall was built which separated Berlin.

The wall was built by the German Democratic Republic (GDR, East Germany).

The wall segregated West Berlin from the surrounding East Germany and from East Berlin until it was brought down later.



On August 13, 1961, the Communist government of the German Democratic Republic began to build a barbed wire and concrete between East and West Berlin.

The official purpose of this Berlin Wall was to keep Western “fascists” from entering East Germany and undermining the socialist state.

It primarily served the objective of stemming mass defections from East to West.

The Berlin Wall stood until November 9, 1989, when the head of the East German Communist Party announced that citizens of the GDR could cross the border whenever they pleased.

That night, ecstatic crowds swarmed the wall.

Some crossed freely into West Berlin, while others brought hammers and picks and began to chip away at the wall itself.

To this day, the Berlin Wall remains one of the most powerful and enduring symbols of the Cold War.



It symbolised the difference between the western democrats and the eastern communists and the way they thought Germany should be lead.

It also symbolised the inner conflict of Germany and the division between ‘free’ or democratic.

People living in East Germany were unable to leave and people were unable to get many luxuries such as coffee.

Many families were separated by the wall and died trying to get over it.

The Berlin Wall meant to many people a loss in human rights and freedom.

