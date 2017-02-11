The bloggers are free.

Or, at least, they aren’t missing.

All have left the country, silently and with no celebrations.

One of them, Ahmad Waqas Goraya, has apparently broken the silence.

But, he now speaks of things that we knew already; that is, that Pakistan must have a rule of law and how he’ll always remain afraid.

There was no hop for coming back, he recounts.

And he was right.

He hasn’t come back, neither of them have.

They’ve just reached a new junction, dissimilar to what they left behind.

Things will be different now.

They will be different.



No one really knows who abducted them and yet, everyone knows for sure who they were.

Pakistan is a funny place to live in.

There is, of course, no rule of law in this country.

How and why the government machinery does not call them back, guarantee them security and inquire about their captors, is befuddling to say the least.

Maybe the government too was in on this.

Or, maybe it is as spineless as we already know it to be.



Muhammad Hanif already predicted that the bloggers will return different men in his article published in the New York Times.

They do seem to portray a return from rehab rather than a dungeon.

Such are the works of those who remain the constant hands in the gloves in Pakistan.



Goraya wants a rule of law in the country but it goes a step further than that.

Before it is a country that respects the rule of law, it needs to respect, consciously and otherwise, the importance of human rights.

Laws follow when we first, as a nation, understand the value of a human life.

The value demands an acceptance of human rights agreed upon and rationalised by most of the nations of the world.

These conventions are but agreements reached by humanity at large and each and everyone of us can find some form of sanity within those words.



But, we are not a nation of law because we don’t respect rights.

If we did we wouldn’t have social atrocities such as the tomb being built for Mumtaz Qadri.

We wouldn’t have forgotten the death of Qandeel Baloch.

We would have cared for the likes of Mama Qadeer who walked all the way to Islamabad to bring to light the case of the many, many missing persons.



But, we don’t.

We do however, obsess over how important it is to brush things under the carpet so long as the situation supports the narrative we chose to believe in.

And it is here when Goraya becomes even more important.

The narrative is that the powers that be, those that abducted the bloggers and eventually walked them through the rehab, must be respected regardless.

It further insists that things that happened during the abductions must not be spoken about as lives more than theirs are at a risk now - the lives of their families and their friends.

Goraya may very well be the one who fights against the narrative and, for once, stands to the powers that be.

Maybe, Goraya, now in the confines of a geography that is not Pakistan, where the rights are respected and implemented as laws, can actually take the leap and do the unthinkable: go against the narrative.



That said, it is true that what is expected of him is a form of a suicide.

He is already afraid of people trying to kill him for the blasphemy charges.

It would be unimaginable to have professionals’ assassins stalk him as well.

As history has shown, these powers that be have their ways to ignore the many ways that can stop them from doing their dirty work.



So, at the end of this long rant, there is hardly much hope for a change of the narrative.

In simpler words, we shall all remain afraid, so long as it is common and sensible to be afraid.

The country will not change for the countrymen do not want to change.

We are all, each one of us, fine with how things work in our country and have come to terms to promise our future generations with a present such as ours.

Those who insist on being optimistic are being fictitious.

Realism is the law at works in Pakistan and it demands that we adhere to how the narrative continues to shape our opinions for us.

It continues to have us pledge to things that even if, obtrusive, neatly pile up on to how the things are always done.

That’s really the right way to do things here: as they are always done.



The author is a freelance writer based in Islamabad.



kureshiwrites@gmail.

com

@makahsan