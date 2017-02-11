“We shall have to fight another war again in 25 years’ time.

”

–Lloyd George in regards to the Treaty of Versailles.



To conclude the First World War and to establish peace and order, the Central Powers were made to sign various treaties that were drawn up in the Paris Peace Conference.

Perhaps the most popular treaty signed was the Treaty of Versailles by Germany due to its harsh nature.

According to the treaty that the new government that came into power in Germany was forced to sign, Germany would have to take the blame of the war being fought.

The treaty, considered as an embarrassing moment in the history of Germany, also forced the Germans to pay reparations, worth nearly 442 billion dollars in 2017, which proved to be a problem as trade limits were also imposed due to the treaty and major colonies that fuelled the German economy were snatched away.

The insistence of the Kiser to take loans plunged the country into heavy debt that had to be repaid as well.

Other than that, the size of the German navy and army was reduced significantly, leaving Germany weak and dependent on the Allied powers.

As a result of the treaty, German nationalism grew with fervour.

Across the board the terms of the treaty were considered to be unjust due to the fact that questions like, ‘Can the blame for a world war only be attributed to one country, in this case Germany, and if so then should the way that they are to be held accountable befit the condition that the country is in?’, arose as the public displayed increased resentment towards the Allied Powers for setting out such terms on purpose to maintain dominance in the region.

The ignorance of the fact that both sides suffered loses, Germany lost 15.

1 percent of its male population, was also an agitating factor for many people over the world.

Though the treaty did leave Germany in a position of fragility, they soon recovered due to the relentless efforts of the German population.

It also gave a rise to Adolf Hitler, a personality that the world could have never imagined existed during that time, and ultimately lead to its failure with the start of the Second World War in 1939.

