“I know there are people who do not quite agree with the division of India and the partition of the Punjab and Bengal.

Much has been said against it, but now that it has been accepted, it is the duty of every one of us to loyally abide by it and honorably act according to the agreement which is now final and binding on all.

”

Muhammad Ali Jinnah – 1947

Pakistan, got its independence on 14 August 1947 and upon partition the state was divided into two parts, geographically apart, East and West.

The differences did not stop here, both wings had different ethnicities, language and a social culture.

Only thing uniting them was their religion.

Pakistan settled down to a ‘One Unit system’ until late 1960s when Yahya Khan came into power and promised elections.

At this time, separatist movements started in East Pakistan, led by the Awami League.

Later theAwami League triumphedin the elections in the East and ‘Pakistan Peoples Party’ in the West.

Unfortunately, both parties were unable to reach a consensus and Awami League presented their 6 points which were unacceptable by the West Pakistan and the Army.

In 1971, General Yahya Khan started ‘Operation Searchlight’ in the East to control the unrest which was being labeled as the ‘Liberation War’.

The operation failed and Bangladesh emerged as a nation.

