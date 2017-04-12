“I would have ended my life – it was only my art that held me back.

Ah, it seemed to me impossible to leave the world until I had brought forth all that I felt was within me.

”

–Ludwig Van Beethoven – 1828

Ludwig Van Beethoven was a famous German pianist and one of the most influential composers of all time.

He was born on 17th of December, 1970, in the capital of the Holy Roman Empire.

From an early age, he had a great passion for music and enjoyed playing the violin, improvising mostly rather than reading the notes from a score.

He even used to play music in “C minor” at the age of twelve, which was quite unusual for his age and time as it was extremely difficult to play.

He was taught music by his father until he moved to Vienna in 1972, at the age of 21, and started taking composition lessons.

Beethoven would often play the piano in the beauty salons of the Viennese elite which earned him the reputation as a “virtuoso pianist”.

Unfortunately, his hearing suddenly began to deteriorate by the late 20s.

However, he did not give up on composing music.

At the age of 30, his first “Symphony No.

1” was played at the Burgtheater in Vienna.

From then on, he produced a number of compositions which can be divided into three sections and comprise of 9 symphonies, 5 piano concertos, 1 violin concerto, 32 piano sonatas, 16 string quartets, his great Mass the Missasolemnis, and one opera, Fidelio.

Much of his music symbolises intellectual intensity and musical ingenuity creating a bridge between the Classical and Romantic periods of music.

His innovative style stands unparalleled even today and is greatly enjoyed by music lovers.

He died in 1827 in Vienna after a prolonged illness.

