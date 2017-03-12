“The continued existence of wildlife

and wilderness is important to the

quality of life of humans.

”

–Jim Flower – 1932

The Deosai Plateau, known as the highest plateau in the world is located at the boundary of the Karakoram and the western Himalayas, Pakistan.

Deosai Plains are about 30 kilometres from Skardu.

It is a beautiful summer pasture with greenery and countless species of fauna and flora.

The view of the Karakorum Range from the top of the 4,785-meter pass is mind blowing.

Apart from fairies, this plateau is the habitat of the greatly threatened Himalayan Brown Bear and many other wild animals.

Although few people will see a bear, quite a few are said to make their homes in the heart of the plateau.

At an average elevation of 3,500 meter, Deosaiis officially a National Park and protected area for wildlife.



The Deosai National Park was established in 1993 to protect the survival of the Himalayan brown bear and its habitat.

Having long been a prize kill for poachers and hunters, the bear now has a hope for survival in Deosai, where its number has increased from only 19 in 1993 to 40 in 2005.

During the last decade, a few but effective measures have been taken by the Government of Pakistan for the survival of brown bear in the region.

In 1993, Himalayan Wildlife Project was founded with a substantial financial support from international environmental concerns.

But the brown bear is still under threat.

