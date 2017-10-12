“True patriotism hates injustice in its own land more than anywhere else.” – Clarence Darrow

On September 11, 2001, around 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four air planes coming from different states and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. These attacks completely altered the course of the 21st century, resulting in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. With this, of course many conspiracy theories exist, some saying it was the US herself who planned and carried out the attack. What the truth is, may never be known.