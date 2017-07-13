The spirit of our founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah must at last be at peace, as in a historically moment, the nation watched the mightiest in the land and their kin held accountable for their deeds.

This defining event was made possible by a few good men with courage and conviction, who painstakingly and comprehensively unravelled the web of deceit, spun by those mandated to govern millions of Pakistanis through immutable qualities of ‘honesty and truthfulness’.



The six member Joint Investigation Team backed by the Supreme Court have won the nation’s eternal gratitude and respect, by completing the herculean task assigned to them in a commendable manner.

They did so unmindful of threats, accusations and provocative slander hurled at them by the ruling party court jesters and lackeys.

As expected, a quartet of senior ministers and a legal expert held a press conference the same afternoon denouncing the JIT findings.

As a student of human behaviour and having managed human resource of the ‘difficult kind’ for more than three decades, I could sense a lack of conviction, laced with an instinct for personal survival radiating from these individuals.



A second press conference was held again on the following day, this time by a trio of important portfolio holders.

This team adopted a different strategy, based on ‘emotional blackmail’.

One minister, who happens to be closely related to the Head of Executive, presented himself as a benefactor of orphans and even used the name of Lahore’s most revered Saint to justify and disprove the JIT findings related to himself.

Another member of the team, known for his lack of dignified speech said that his language was the lingua franca of Pakistani politics and therefore legitimate.

It was during this press conference that one of the trio challenged the issue of a key document, classified by investigators as faked, since the font it had been typed in was launched by Microsoft much later than the date on which the said papers were claimed to have been signed.

The PML-N team challenged the assembled press to Google the date and see for themselves that the JIT finding was wrong and malicious.

I for one, immediately did so and found that the Ministerial Trio had added yet another lie to the many that they had been selling to the press and the public that evening.

It was clearly stated on Microsoft authority that the font was created in 2004, but launched for use in 2007.

I believe that the ruling party will continue with these press interactions on a daily basis with little realisation that they would simply be making a fool of themselves.

Some legal minds from amongst my acquaintance are also of the view that since the JIT investigation was undertaken to aid the court and clarify certain grey areas, the ongoing press conferences are nothing short of contempt, as the case continues to be technically subjudice.



The government’s decision to challenge the JIT report on both the legal and political fronts is in my opinion the final blunder for which the party may have to pay dearly.

The media has already reported on how the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar appears to have distanced himself from the ongoing confrontation.

If this and other reports are true, then at least two dozen PML-N legislators, having come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister and his Don Quixote type advisors have embarked on the path of a political debacle, are waiting in the wings for the right moment to switch sides.



Meanwhile, some gung-ho ministers have used rhetoric to the effect that no power could remove the PM from his office and threatened of an Awami JIT.

These ‘naïve’ individuals appear to be suffering from a fatal delusion.

It would therefore be wise for Mr Nawaz Sharif to bid farewell to power with dignity and not expose himself and his family to more public ridicule.

If, according to a rising point of view, the PML-N chief is waiting for an increase in distracting events on the Line of Control, to dilute pressure, he is perhaps forgetting that the Pakistan Army is more than capable of effectively taking care of such notions by the enemy.

Perhaps Mr Sharif has not heard of the saying “the higher they rise, the harder they fall”.



The writer is a freelance columnist.

