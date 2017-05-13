Why should we appreciate Malala when children elsewhere die due to drones? Why should we worry about Asia when Aafia too remains jailed on an unprovable crime? Why should we appreciate Sharmeen’s achievement when there are so many good things about Pakistan? Yes, ridiculous comparisons are a forte of this side.

Has always been, until recently.

The other side, the liberals have started disappointing me as well.



“Treat Malala as a traitor while Noreen becomes the daughter of the state” was the opinion on Twitter and Facebook.

People seem to be extremely angry at the rehabilitation of Noreen.

Now, the security establishment is using the whole patriotism mantra just like they did with Ehsanullah Ehsan.

The state is being apologetic towards the terrorists.

Now, we, as a society are accepting and appreciating terrorists, and as wrong as that sound, the above opinion by liberals is an angry misplaced rant.



Rehabilitation is important.

If anything, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that everyone makes the most of the situation, that everyone, get the chance and opportunity to lead normal lives and, if and when needed, turn over a new leaf.

This especially applies to juveniles who have their whole lives ahead of them.

This is why, there are different punishments for the juveniles and adult hardened criminals.

In our case, Noreen is not Ehsanullah Ehsan.

She is not a terrorist.

She was going to be one, had the plans moved forward.

The only reason she even got in that situation, fell in love with the whole idea of being a freedom fighter, got indoctrinated by Ali Tariq and left her home is a failure of many things: the state, her grooming, her family and her society.

However, as a child, you are more gullible, more affected.

In such scenarios, when besides everyone else, you too lose faith in yourself, it is the state’s responsibility to be there for you.

It is the state’s responsibility, as I put earlier, to help you get over to a new page.

Already, Noreen will face the brunt of the opposition from the closest of her contacts.

Her face is now all over the media, a stark reminder of how, for ratings the media agrees to destroy lives and we, the audience, for sheer vigor, digest and demand such behavior.

Noreen will hardly be accepted in her college, within her friends, even in her family.

Now, at this moment at least, the strangers who will never meet her, need to support her, if they at all believe in human rights and human dignity (they used to be called liberals).

They need to treat her as a child who rebelled and was brought back home.

She needs to be someone who will be coaxed into recovery.

Seeing her progress, her acceptance into society might indeed help other young girls and boys who simply went astray and now regret their mistake but are too afraid to come back.

These people rebelled against the society, out of anger and society needs to ensure them now that they will be taken back with open arms so long as they don’t harm others.

Remember, reader, the war against terrorism was and will never be a war that is won with arms and bullets or boots.

It is, and always was, an ideological war, one that would only end once the ideology is challenged and those who are, as yet, blind in acceptance, recover out of their own accord.

Noreen’s rehabilitation is one step.

It is exactly what the liberals had once been demanding.



The reason why there continues to be much crime even after prisoners get their jailtime is an indication that the conventional system of punishment simply doesn’t work.

Individuals caught on petty crimes, emerge from jails as hardened criminals.

This is especially obvious in the case of Pakistani jails where hardened criminals have strong authority and networks while being jailed.

If Noreen was to be sent to the jail, there is no guarantee that she’d emerge someone who truly felt has atoned for her crime.

However, there would have been a larger probability of her returning to her initial plan after being indoctrinated and indeed, even more vengeful towards the society.

It is for exactly such reasons why the jail systems in the Scandinavian countries seek to reform the individual and spend little focus on ‘punishing’ the criminal.



Noreen’s potential crime would have been horrendous.

However, luckily we escaped from that disaster.

Noreen is to be blamed, of course, but she doesn’t need to be punished such that a new terrorist is created.

We, as a society, must let go of our addiction to punishments.

They don’t work.

Let’s rehabilitate those who went astray.



The writer is working as a health economist in a think-tank based in Islamabad.



kureshiwrites@gmail.

com

@makahsan