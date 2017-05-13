“As long as we deny a person or group the claim to be as right and as real as we are, so long may we hold this dreamlike claim for ourselves alone.

And it is the duty of everyone to inculcate a sense of nothingness, an ache of being empty of substance and value, in those who are not emulations of them.

”

– Thomas Ligotti – 2010

Social intolerance is seen as an act of xenophobia or simply an outright condemnation of the beliefs and practices that are different from one's own.

When people fail to examine such ideas, they do not appreciate the good it may bring to society or the positive aspects of it.

Conservative societies, whether religious or political, view the tolerance of others’ beliefs as a rejection of the supremacy and authenticity of their very own views.

Hence, violence and conflicts emerge in such societies.

The conflict is aggravated as masses side on the issue, and due to the lack of proper debating forums, weak institutions and emotionally biased sentiments.

The recent lynching of a University student in Mardan, Pakistan has created a sense of fear for voicing one’s opinions publicly, especially if the issue is somewhat against the anti-establishment.

Conflict based on the religious divide of the two sects, Sunni and Shia, is also very prominent even in the educated society as well.

Despite the efforts by government to raise the literacy rates, religious intolerance is not decreasing.

It is the hardest to eradicate as the Government, social institutions and the society as a whole is blind to the rights of minorities.

Changing the mindsets entirely is a challenging and adaptive task.

So even educating the youth is not enough.

Religious knowledge, without accurate interpretation, adds to all the problems.

