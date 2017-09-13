“Monday is great for becoming

too busy to die.

”

–Roy Station, Trust Me

A shooting took place on January 29th, 1979 in San Diego, California at a public Elementary school.

The incident involved deaths of the principal and custodians along with an officer, and eight children were injured.

While investigating for the incident the police convicted a 16 year old girl, Brenda Spencer for the killings.

She pleaded guilty and remains in prison to this day.

Brenda Spencer went through trauma as a child, from her parent’s separation to living in utter poverty, the reason for her outrageous crime.



This may have seem like an ordinary case of shootings for the police, however when Brenda was questioned by a reporter over what led her to commit this horrible crime she simply said, ‘I don’t like Mondays’.

Although, as much as we all want to relate to Brenda’s statement, because we do, about Mondays, but I think we’ll want to pass.

Her statement though did later serve as an inspiration for a song by the ‘Boomtown Rats’ released that same year.

