“In democracy, it’s your vote that counts; In feudalism it’s your Count that votes.

”

–Mogens Jallberg

After the fall of the Roman empire, hamlets and cities in medieval Europe were completely isolated from each other.

To provide security to their general population, people organised and mustered small forces to defend itself from invaders.

In order to survive, pacts and alliances of mutual support were agreed upon and to efficiently administer this, leaders were recognised who became villeins, subjected to a puissant suzerain and consequently, under his authority, each suzerain was himself the vassal of a powerful king.

Hence, flourishing the feudal order.



Today, we live in a democratic system but what would have happened if, assuming that democracy was superseded by feudalism?

The world would be a completely different place.

Simply, it would have become the world where authority rested with a suzerain rather than a prime minister or president.

Power would have been left alone without checks and balances, making the leaders morally depraved.

The branches of power would have been highly decentralized, granted to cities or regions who, individually, would bear the responsibility of enforcing the law, managing public affairs or levying taxes.

A major chunk of wealth would be owned by a minority.

Apparently, foreign policy would be devised on the basis of gains by forming alliances, necessitating entente or the lex talionis of betrayals.

Last but not the least, the populace would not be able to choose its representative, repudiating the consent of the people.

The right to vote is what draws a distinction between democracy and feudalism.

