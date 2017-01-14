“They proved, for the first time on a global scale, the enormous value of a woman’s contribution, paving the way for future generations of women to do the same.

” ―Kathryn J Atwood

Right before the First World War erupted, the women of the world were confined to a life where it was believed that their place was in the house performing domestic tasks.

As the men went abroad to fight, the women were left to fill the gap that their departure resulted in.

More than a million women took on the task to manage and head factories to keep the economy of the countries from completely collapsing.

A significant rise in their salaries was noticed and versatile employment opportunities opened up for them.

Even after the war, to ensure that the women remained empowered, a Representation of People Act was passed in 1918 by which 8.

5 million women were given a voice in the government of Britain for the very first time.

A Sex Disqualification Act was passed later in 1919 whereby the removal of women from jobs due to their gender was made illegal and punishable by law.

It was at that time when millions across the world challenged stereotypes and proved to all men that they were just as capable if not more.

Despite being thrown back into old routines after the men returned from war, the opposition and initiative taken by women to protest for their rights remains an inspiration for many today.

Only when basic rights, like the right to vote, were granted due to these women was when others were able to, in the future, build upon their efforts.

